New Documentary Looks Back On ‘Son Of Sam’ Murders 40 Years Later

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new documentary takes a look back on a notorious serial killer who terrorized New York City in the 1970s.
CSB2’s Kristine Johnson moderated a panel Thursday night following the premiere screening of the Smithsonian channel’s “The Lost Tapes: Son of Sam.”
The panel included homicide detective Bill Clark, producer Tom Jennings and “Son of Sam” author Lawrence Klausner. Correspondent Geraldo Rivera also joined via Skype.
The documentary shares the story as captured by the media and home videos at the time.
It premieres July 30 to mark the 40th anniversary of the Son of Sam murders.