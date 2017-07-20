Brooklyn Caterer Goes AWOL, Sending Couples Scrambling Just Before Their Wedding Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but imagine if your caterer shut down right before your big day.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, that what several couples are facing in Brooklyn.

Jessica Giantonio is getting married in two months to James Kurz. Their big day is supposed to be at The Boathouse in Prospect Park, and anyone getting married there was required to work with the caterer The Movable Feast.

“We thought everything was fine and got an email from the venue two days ago letting us know that they couldn’t get in touch with The Movable Feast and that our contract may not be valid anymore,” Giantonio said.

“We were shocked, very disappointed.

Giantonio paid by credit card, so she’s hoping to get her $12,000 deposit back. Other brides have started a Victims of Movable Feast Facebook page. Hsu also spoke with one member who paid by check and is fighting to get her money back.

The Prospect Park Alliance, which runs The Boathouse, would not grant an on-camera interview, but said in a statement: “We are currently attempting to clarify the status of Movable Feast. … In the meantime, we are working with existing clients of Movable Feast to connect them with caterers that can accommodate their event.”

MORE: 2 Couples Say Brooklyn Wedding Photographer Scammed Them

The problem is all those missing deposits. Couple who show up at The Movable Feast office only find signs saying the company has closed and not to enter the building. They can’t leave a message at the contact phone number because the mailbox is full and the email address doesn’t work.

Christina Scotti, who just got married a few weeks ago using a different caterer, said The Movable Feast had a great reputation and she had considered using the company.

“I can’t even imagine,” she said. “If it was me, I’d be completely devastated, so I really hope that they do the right thing and can get their weddings put together in a short notice.”

But for now, there are lots of brides sweating it out.