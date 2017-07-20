CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Leaky Ceiling Still A Problem At WTC Oculus

July 20, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Oculus Transit Hub, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Tony Aiello

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were sunshine and dry skies Thursday, but, still, water was leaking from the ceiling at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub.

It also happened in May, but the Port Authority said the problem had been fixed.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, a worker mopped up water while buckets collected the stuff dripping from the ceiling.

“It leaks when it rains,” said Oculus visitor Janet Parson. “No, it’s not raining (Thursday), but it’s worse when it rains. But there’s always a leak, almost always a leak.”

It’s a blemish on what some consider one of the great public spaces in the world.

The leaky ceiling is just down the stairs from the great hall of the Oculus, the soaring space was designed by star architect Santiago Calatrava, which came in seven years late and $2 billion over budget.

One informed estimate has Calatrava collecting more than $50 million for his design work at the site, one of the greatest paydays in the history of architecture.

Critics say his ambitious designs often lead to problems. The facade at a Spanish opera house had to be stripped because tiles kept falling off, while the owner of a winery sued Calatrava over the leaky roof.

“His designs are pretty cool, but he had a lot of problems with overcost, especially like it always costed more than what’s expected,” said Albero Armenbariz, a tourist from Calatrava’s native Spain.

The Oculus was an enormous and complicated project. But the Port Authority says the leaks aren’t a consequence of the design, blaming “outside third party construction work,” apparently at 3 World Trade Center next door.

The Port Authority says engineers are working on a fix.

Until then, buckets are an unintended addition to the spectacular space.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch