3 To See At ACC: Meet Val, Kane & Storm!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Val, Kane & Storm:

Val (A0942942) Val, a sweet, curious, and easy-going cat, used to live in a home with dogs, whom he was relaxed around. Meet handsome and friendly Val, who’s approximately five years old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Kane (A1101883) An ACC volunteer describes adorable, sweet Kane as a “gentle giant.” His previous guardian noted that Kane loves belly rubs, is very loyal and loves to cuddle and watch TV with her person. At about 75 pounds, there’s a lot of him to snuggle! Meet Kane, who’s approximately seven years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Storm (A1057703) Not every rabbit is cool with all the busyness and activity of a mobile adoption event, but this guy has been to two. According to his previous guardian, Storm likes to play with toys and also had a penchant for rearranging his enclosure and digs. Meet this approximately two-year-old cutie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

July 22, 12 – 4 pm: Unleashed By Petco Tribeca, 157 Chambers St New York, NY 10007

July 22, 12 – 4 pm: Adoption Event with the NYPD 20th Precinct, W. 73rd between Broadway and Amsterdam Ave.

July 23, 12 – 4 pm: AKC Canine Retreat, 645 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

July 23, 12 – 4 pm: Bargain Bow Wow, 2754 Gerritsen Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11229

ACC’s next foster orientation will be at ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, on July 25, 7-9 pm. Sign-up HERE.

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

Get more information on adoption HERE.