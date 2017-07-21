’60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl Joins ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ Guests

(NEW YORK/WCBS 880) — Lesley Stahl’s iconic place in “60 Minutes” history is packed with award-winning stories and major moments: The first interview with Donald Trump after his election victory, her investigation into Guantanamo Bay prisons, reporting across the Middle East, and work as a White House correspondent through three presidents. Her career has been acknowledged by her peers with multiple lifetime achievement awards.

And just last year, Stahl’s insights turned to one of the biggest jobs she’s ever faced: Grandmother.

In her 2016 book Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting, Stahl’s storytelling takes a very different tone from questioning of the proud and powerful.

“Becoming a grandmother turns the page,” she wrote. “Line by line you are rewritten. You are tilted off your old center, spun onto new turf. There’s a faint scent of deja vu from when you raised your own children, but this place feels freer. Here you rediscover fun and laughing, and reach a depth of pure loving you have never felt before.”

The veteran journalist will be among the special guests at “A Night Of New York Stories,” a one-night-only event at the PlayStation Theater on Aug. 8.

Hosted by WCBS Newsradio 880, the star-studded event will also include multiple Grammy Award winner Tony Bennett, bandleader Paul Shaffer, former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and, from the sports world, Adam Graves, Bobby Valentine and George Martin.

Anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman will host the storytelling event. The night will conclude with Bennett singing a few of his classic hits.

Showtime is set for 8 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with station personalities, including Joe Connolly, Craig Allen, Tom Kaminski, Steve Scott, Pat Farnack, Marla Diamond, Brad Heller, Todd Glickman, Jeffrey Lyons, Steven Greenberg and more.