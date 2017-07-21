7/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning folks and TGIF! Today will mark the third straight day of 90+ temperatures which means we have our third heat wave of the year!
We’re waking up to mostly sunny skies and humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. As your day progresses we’ll stay hot although the humidity will drop with mostly clear skies and temperatures maxing out in the upper 80s and 90s.
For the weekend we’ll stay warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s with the chance of some rain/storms Saturday evening through Sunday.
Hope everyone has a great day and a wonderful weekend!