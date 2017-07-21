7/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

July 21, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good morning folks and TGIF! Today will mark the third straight day of 90+ temperatures which means we have our third heat wave of the year!

nu tu skycast 3d today6 7/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

We’re waking up to mostly sunny skies and humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. As your day progresses we’ll stay hot although the humidity will drop with mostly clear skies and temperatures maxing out in the upper 80s and 90s.

nu tu weekend planner4 7/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

For the weekend we’ll stay warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s with the chance of some rain/storms Saturday evening through Sunday.

jl test beach and mountain2 7/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Hope everyone has a great day and a wonderful weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch