7/21 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
It will be another hot and humid afternoon as temps soar into the low 90’s — this, of course, will make it a heat wave. Outside of the heat, expect mainly sunny skies with a gentle breeze out of the north and west.
It will be a little calmer tonight with mostly clear skies. As for temps, they’ll still be on the warm side in the mid 70’s.
Your Saturday will start off sunny with hot conditions and a few more clouds into the afternoon. Then, late in the afternoon and into the nighttime hours, we’ll see some showers and storms get on board. And there’s the potential for severe storms, so do be mindful of that.
This round of wet, stormy weather will pass early Sunday leaving us with some clouds and a lingering shower/storm threat the remainder of the day and into the evening.