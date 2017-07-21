Boomer & Carton: Gov. Christie And A Little O.J. In The Morning

July 21, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With Boomer out on Friday, none other than Gov. Chris Christie sat in with Captain Chaos.

Christie and Craig got right in to the O.J. Simpson news, as the former football great was granted parole on Thursday and will be released from prison in Nevada in October.

The guys looked back on moments from Simpson’s hearing and debated whether or not there will ever be anyone as polarizing.

Later, Craig blamed the governor for jinxing the Yankees a few weeks back when he suggested they would begin to deal with injuries, which, of course, they went on to do. The guys also debated if newest Yankee Todd Frazier should be permitted to wear No. 21, the great Paul O’Neill’s number.

Have a listen.

