Boomer & Carton: Jerry Does An Update Like No One Else

Jerry started his Friday morning update with sound from the O.J. Simpson parole hearing. Some of the disgraced football great’s comments created quite the uproar as they appeared to be the opposite of what many expected him to say.
Later, the “maven” talked a little late-night baseball as the Yankees used a stellar pitching performance from Luis Severino to defeat the Mariners, 4-1.
Also, the Mets’ thrilling walk-off win on Thursday afternoon inspired the guys to have a conversation about the team’s direction moving forward.
Finally, Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze is out of a job, apparently because of calls made to an escort service.