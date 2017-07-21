Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 21, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” included a funny moment that made Gov. Chris Christie consider leaving the studio.

The last show of the work week provided plenty of content for Captain Chaos and his partner for the day, Christie. The two began with the O.J. Simpson parole hearing story and then segued to the Yankees, who took down the Mariners on Thursday night thanks to a stellar effort from right-hander Luis Severino.

The Mets made some headlines of their own by recording a walk-off win over the visiting Cardinals. Craig then had some things to say about an upcoming promotion that revolves around Noah Syndergaard.

And, as always, Jerry was there to provide all the key sound from the world of sports and act as the catalyst for some unscripted chaos.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

