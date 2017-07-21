BREAKING: Derailment In Brighton Beach Disrupts Subway Service | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  

Derailment In Brighton Beach Disrupts Subway Service

July 21, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Beach, Subway Derailment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A derailment in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn is disrupting subway service.

The second set of wheels of the second car of a southbound Q train came off the rails around 8:55 a.m. Friday, according to the MTA.

No injuries were reported.

The MTA has sent another train to remove passengers.

There are service changes on the B and Q lines.

Check the MTA’s website and Twitter for the latest service updates.

Expect delays and allow for extra travel time.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story…

