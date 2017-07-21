Derailment In Brighton Beach Disrupts Subway Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A derailment in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn is disrupting subway service.
The second set of wheels of the second car of a southbound Q train came off the rails around 8:55 a.m. Friday, according to the MTA.
No injuries were reported.
The MTA has sent another train to remove passengers.
There are service changes on the B and Q lines.
Check the MTA’s website and Twitter for the latest service updates.
Expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
