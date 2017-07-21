Carmelo Anthony Willing To Waive $8 Million Trade Kicker, Report Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Carmelo Anthony apparently wants to become a Houston Rocket so badly that he’d pass on $8 million.

The Knicks star not only has a no-trade clause in his contract, but also an $8 million trade kicker. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources, reported that Anthony is willing to waive the trade kicker.

Anthony already has told the Knicks he’d waive his no-trade clause to join Houston or Cleveland, according to reports.

The Knicks had been trying to deal the 10-time All-Star for months, but they abruptly backed out of trade talks with the Rockets last week after hiring new general manager Scott Perry.

“Our view is if there’s an opportunity that works for Carmelo and works for us, then we’ll look at some kind of trade,” Knicks president Steve Mills said Monday. “But we also feel that Carmelo Anthony could easily be a part of our team next year.”

Initially resistant to the idea of leaving New York, Anthony now reportedly is set on leaving — and joining his friend Chris Paul in Houston appears to be his preference.

While waiving the trade kicker would help matters, Anthony’s $26.2 million still presents challenges. The Rockets reportedly want to move power forward Ryan Anderson, but the Knicks aren’t interested in taking on Anderson’s contract, which pays him $66 million over the next three years. That has pushed the Rockets and Knicks into seeking a third, and possibly fourth, team to make a trade work.

Anthony, 33, averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.