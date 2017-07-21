CityViews: The Fight To Keep Manhattan Affordable For Businesses & Families

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CityViews is kicking off a new series that will take an in-depth look at each borough in New York City by hearing from the borough president and highlighting a local business that is thriving.

We start in Manhattan, sitting down with Borough President Gale Brewer and Co-owner of Coogan’s Restaurant Peter Walsh.

They both say they’re concerned about the lack of affordable housing and lack of support for small businesses.

Brewer answers the million-dollar question: Is it affordable to live in Manhattan anymore?

She says “we’re working really hard” to help the mom and pop stores that are being priced out. She also talks about some initiatives to help Manhattan’s aging population.

Walsh looks back on when he opened Coogan’s in Washington Heights more than 30 years ago, when it was a notoriously dangerous neighborhood. He says the restaurant has been successful because of its diversity.

“Our restaurant is probably one of the most integrated restaurants in the world, and we’ve never had a problem,” he tells 1010 WINS’ Sharon Barnes-Waters. “People have discussion, and they have conversation, and they share, and they solve problems. It’s not a place where people sit off by the side and are strangers.”

They also talk about how important it is for businesses to get involved in their communities, and vice versa.

Watch their full interview above and find more CityViews here.