Beat The Heat This Summer With These Cool Gadgets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re struggling to stay cool – and stop sweating – during the heat wave, there are some gadgets that might help.

With the summer sun steaming up the sidewalks, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock wanted to know: What’s the craziest think you’ve done to beat the heat?

“Run through my neighbor’s sprinklers,” one woman said.

“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to stay cool,” said a man, who didn’t want to elaborate.

Another said he stuck his head in a freezer.

Of course, there are simpler ways to keep the sweat from pooling in unwanted places.

“I use those old school fans, like the Asian fans,” “It looks cute accessory, it’s like a nice accessory, and it also keeps you cool.”

If that’s not for you, how about a portable fan? Many are rechargeable using a USB. Or what about a phone fan? It costs $5 and claims to spin for eight hours.

There’s the Kool Tie for $11, which advertises its water-drenched crystals enhance evaporational cooling.

Murdock also learned about a cooling suit a Mohans Custom Tailors. Manager K.J. Singh said it can cool someone down by 10 degrees. He said it boils down to the fabric.

“It’s getting lighter – the technology in the fabric industry. They’re innovating it more,” he said.

The fabric is cool Australian wool that breathes, draws sweat away from the body and cools the skin. Sometimes there’s silk involved too. It starts at $700.

“I can wear this outside today and I’ll be OK,” Singh said.

If you’re ready for the heat wave to end, you might want to consider a smart air conditioning with geofencing for your home.

“When the machine detects that you’ve left the vicinity, it will turn itself off, if you forgot to. You can even have it turn itself back on when you get close to the house, so it starts to cool down before you get inside,” explained CNET’s Dan Ackerman.

Already have a window unit that you want to smarten up? Try tado. It gets your old not-so-smart AC talking to your phone.

Smart ACs cost about the same as traditional window units. Tado will set you back $200.