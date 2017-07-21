Report: Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving Interested In Being Traded To Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, has asked the Cavaliers to trade him, and one of the teams on his wish list are the Knicks, according to a report.

League sources told ESPN that Irving made his trade request to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert last week. The four-time All-Star no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James and prefers to go to a team where he can be more of a focal point, sources said.

A native West Orange, New Jersey, Irving gave the Cavs a list of four preferred landing spots: the Knicks, Heat, Spurs and Timberwolves.

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

The Knicks have been searching for an experienced point guard. They used the eighth overall pick in last month’s draft on French point guard Frank Ntilikina, but the 18-year-old is not considered to be ready for a starting role.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is one of two teams that Carmelo Anthony has reportedly waived his no-trade clause to join, the other being the Houston Rockets.

Last season, Irving, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft, averaged 25.2 points and 5.5 assists per game.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that the Cavaliers were in “serious talks” with free agent point guard Derrick Rose, who spent last season with the Knicks, on a one-year deal. Initially, it seemed Cleveland was looking to add Rose as a complement to Irving. Now it appears he might be an insurance policy or even a replacement.

Irving, 25, is owed $18.9 million next season and $20.1 million in 2018-19. The former St. Patrick High School and Duke University star has a $21.3 million player option for 2019-20.