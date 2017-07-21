Men Robbed Mailboxes Using Glue Traps And String, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested two men who were allegedly using glue traps and string to to steal mail.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say 19-year-old Marlon Navarro was seen with a ‘string device’ at a mail box located at Bennett Ave and West 184th Street in Washington Heights.

Cops say Navarro took off as they approached, but was quickly taken into custody. A search turned up glue traps, string, a substance believed to be marijuana, and mail valued at over $1,000.

Navarro has been charged with grand larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

Less than two hours later, officers said they observed 20-year-old Geuri Rodriguez pulling a similar maneuver on Bennett Ave.

He was arrested and charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal tampering, criminal possession of stolen property, and possession of burglar tools.

One woman who used to use the mailbox said her rent checks weren’t making it to her landlord.

“My roommate subsequently, she got a call from her bank that someone was trying to hack into her account, then she had to close her account and open another one, then my second roommate — it’s her mother’s check, so someone tried to steal her mother’s identity,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.

Residents are happy about the arrest, but remain skeptical.

“I guess I won’t be using this mailbox anymore, I’ll go up to Fort Washington,” Sergei said.