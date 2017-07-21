BREAKING: Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Video Review Coming To Major League Soccer In August

System Will Be Used To Confirm Goals, Penalty Decisions, Direct Red Cards And Cases Of Mistaken Identity July 21, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Instant Replay, MLS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Major League Soccer will begin using video review for all matches on Aug. 5.

MLS has been testing the system at matches throughout the first half of the season. The league announced Thursday that it would be implemented following the All-Star game in Chicago on Aug. 2.

All matches will now include a video assistant referee, who will be allowed to review video to confirm calls in four situations: goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

MLS and the Professional Referees Organization have worked to develop the video review system in accordance with procedures set forth by the International Football Association Board.

Video review was also on trial during the recent Confederations Cup in Russia and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hopes it can be fast-tracked for approval for the 2018 World Cup.

