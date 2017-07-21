Reports: Multiple Teams Express Interest In Mets’ Cabrera, Reed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pair of Mets thought to be on the trading block are reportedly generating interest from multiple teams.

The Indians and Mariners are among the clubs eyeing infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, according to reports.

ESPN reported Friday that Cleveland might be in the market for a utility player “if they can’t swing a bigger deal.” Cabrera played for the Indians from 2007-14.

The #Indians have expressed interest in #Mets Asdrubal Cabrera. They've talked about adding a utility guy if they can't swing a bigger deal. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 21, 2017

The New York Post reported on the Mariners’ interest in Cabrera.

Predominantly a shortstop before, Cabrera was moved to second base last month. Upset with the position change and the Mets’ unwillingness to guarantee his $8.5 million option for next season, the two-time All-Star requested a trade, but he later walked back his comments.

With Neil Walker returning from the DL soon, the Mets now plan to move Cabrera to third base. Manager Terry Collins told Newsday “there’s probably a larger market for third basemen than there is for second basemen.”

“Even though he hasn’t played over there, this guy’s hands are good enough that he can play anywhere,” Collins said, according to the Daily News.

In 70 games this season, Cabrera, 31, is batting .250 with nine homers and 29 RBIs.

Meanwhile, right-handed reliever Addison Reed is reportedly drawing interest from half a dozen teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Newsday reported. No trade is imminent, the report said.

“The Mets are getting a lot of interest in Reed from all around,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday. “And he’s not going to get traded, I don’t think, until much closer to the deadline. They’re going to let that bidding war really blossom, see what happens to some of these other relievers.”

In 44 appearances this season, Reed is 1-2 with a 2.35 ERA. He has struck out 47 batters and walked just five.

Reed, 28, is set to become a free agent after this season.

The New York Post reported that the Indians, Royals and Cubs had scouts at the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Thursday, but it’s not clear who their primary targets were.

The Mets, who entered the season with World Series aspirations but have been beset by injuries, are 43-50 — 11 games out of the NL wild card.

General manager Sandy Alderson said last week that if the Mets’ 10-game homestand coming out of the All-Star break did not go “exceedingly well,” he would likely begin looking to trade players with expiring contracts. They’ve won four out of seven since.

Outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson are other Mets who could be dealt before the July 31 deadline.