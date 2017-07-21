Missing New Jersey Hiker Found Dead In White Mountains Of New Hampshire

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A missing hiker from New Jersey has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
The body of 63-year-old Gregory Auriemma, of Brick, was found Thursday night by Appalachian Mountain Club work crews in the Dry River Wilderness, about 70 miles north of Concord.
He was reported missing last week and was not carrying a cell phone. Searchers determined he stayed at a hut in Bean’s Grant on or about June 28. On Saturday, Auriemma was linked to an abandoned campsite in Cutts Grant.
The New Jersey Chapter of the Sierra Club said Auriemma was an environmental activist and head of the organization’s Ocean County chapter.
New Jersey Sierra Club head Jeff Tittel says Auriemma was a good friend and a champion for the environment.
