Agent: First-Round Pick Adams Agrees To Terms With Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets can now focus on football.
In what will undoubtedly be a painful rebuilding season, the Jets can at least take solace in the fact that they won’t have any distractions in training camp due to contract holdouts. This after safety Jamal Adams agreed to terms on a four-year deal on Thursday night, according to his agents.
Adams, who was selected No. 6 overall by the Jets back in April’s draft, will receive $22.3 million over the course of the contract, according to the NFL rookie pay scale. The Jets will have a fifth-year team option.
It is expected that the former star at LSU will receive slightly more than $14 million as a signing bonus.
Adams will likely start as a rookie and has the skill set to be the face of the defense going forward.
“All I can do is just come in and earn the respect of the locker room, my teammates and the staff,” Adams said back in May.