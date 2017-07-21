Paul Shaffer Joins ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ Panel Of Stars

(NEW YORK/WCBS 880) — In his 2009 autobiography, We’ll Be Here For the Rest of Our Lives: A Swingin’ Show-biz Saga, Paul Shaffer reveals a lot of stories.

A random poolside childhood meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dropping an F-bomb during a skit broadcast on Saturday Night Live.

Playing a fake documentary film director in the fake documentary This Is Spinal Tap.

And then there’s that missed phone call from Jerry Seinfeld, who at the time was working on a new television show and wanted Shaffer to play his sidekick. “You don’t have to read for it. You got the part. Just call us back.”

“Jerry Seinfeld was just one of so many comics who passed through our studio night after night,” Shaffer tells. “Jerry’s great, but what kind of show could he possibly have? So I never returned the call. Schmuck.”

And so turns history.

“In an alternate reality somewhere, I can’t walk down the street without being identified as George Costanza, and Jason Alexander is playing keyboards on late-night TV,” he says.

Paul Shaffer will return as a storyteller for “A Night Of New York Stories,” a one-night-only event at the PlayStation Theater on Aug. 8.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Click Here To See Bobby V. Live Aug. 8

Hosted by WCBS Newsradio 880, the star-studded event will also include multiple Grammy Award winner Tony Bennett, award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and, from the sports world, Adam Graves, Bobby Valentine and George Martin.

Anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman will host the storytelling event. The night will conclude with Bennett singing a few of his classic hits.

Showtime is set for 8 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with station personalities, including Joe Connolly, Craig Allen, Tom Kaminski, Steve Scott, Pat Farnack, Marla Diamond, Brad Heller, Todd Glickman, Jeffrey Lyons, Steven Greenberg and more.