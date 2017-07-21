One Person Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was injured in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn early Friday morning as police continue to search for a second suspect.

It all began around 1:30 a.m. as members of the Brooklyn North Gang Unit were on patrol in the area of St. Johns Place and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.

The officers, who were in plain clothes and an unmarked vehicle, heard several shots fired about a block away, police said. When they went to investigate, police said they saw one man running being followed by another man carrying a gun.

“The officers observed the male fire the gun and then the male continued to run in the direction of the officers, unaware that they were there,” NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said. “One of the officers in the vehicle was a sergeant. He exited the vehicle, at that point he discharged his weapon at least two times, striking the male on time in the thigh. The male continued to run southbound on Rochester Avenue, in which time he discarded his weapon, continued to run until he finally collapsed.”

Police said they recovered a .25 caliber hand gun at the scene.

The 20-year-old man who was injured was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police believe he is the alleged gunman in this case, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Police say it’s unclear whether the suspect fired back at the officers.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

No officers were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.