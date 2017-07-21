Police: Escaped Staten Island Parolee Captured In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have captured a parolee who escaped from officers Thursday on Staten Island.
Hector Calo was arrested around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the Bronx, police said.
He faces multiple charges, including criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and escape from custody.
On Thursday, authorities said Calo ran out the back door of his Staten Island home wearing only underwear and a T-shirt with his hands cuffed behind his back.
He was being arrested for a parole violation. Calo has served time in state prison for burglary and was given a conditional release two years ago.
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual has been apprehended, without incident, in the Bronx at approximately 0115 hours. He is identified and charged as follows: