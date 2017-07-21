Police: Escaped Staten Island Parolee Captured In The Bronx

July 21, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, Hector Calo, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have captured a parolee who escaped from officers Thursday on Staten Island.

Hector Calo was arrested around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the Bronx, police said.

He faces multiple charges, including criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and escape from custody.

On Thursday, authorities said Calo ran out the back door of his Staten Island home wearing only underwear and a T-shirt with his hands cuffed behind his back.

He was being arrested for a parole violation. Calo has served time in state prison for burglary and was given a conditional release two years ago.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual has been apprehended, without incident, in the Bronx at approximately 0115 hours. He is identified and charged as follows:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch