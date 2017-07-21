‘The House Shook:’ SUV Slams Into Garage Of Centereach Home

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The fears of some Long Island residents became a reality when a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning.

A Cadillac SUV slammed into the garage of a two-story home on Elwood Road in Centereach around 8 a.m.

“I heard this awful bang and I was kind of in shock about it,” the homeowner said. “The house shook. So I went outside and that’s when I saw the car and I had everybody get out.”

Thankfully the woman and her family, including her two little girls, were not injured, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

She said many nearby residents feared something like this would happen because of a curve at the intersection.

“People speed down this road all the time. Everybody has kids here and it’s really a dangerous corner,” the homeowner said.

Residents have been trying to get a stop sign installed at the intersection.

The driver was not injured.