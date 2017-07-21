‘The House Shook:’ SUV Slams Into Garage Of Centereach Home

July 21, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Sophia Hall

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The fears of some Long Island residents became a reality when a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning.

A Cadillac SUV slammed into the garage of a two-story home on Elwood Road in Centereach around 8 a.m.

“I heard this awful bang and I was kind of in shock about it,” the homeowner said. “The house shook. So I went outside and that’s when I saw the car and I had everybody get out.”

Thankfully the woman and her family, including her two little girls, were not injured, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

She said many nearby residents feared something like this would happen because of a curve at the intersection.

“People speed down this road all the time. Everybody has kids here and it’s really a dangerous corner,” the homeowner said.

Residents have been trying to get a stop sign installed at the intersection.

The driver was not injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch