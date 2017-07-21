CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

‘You Let Your Police Officers Down:’ Queens Woman Confronts De Blasio About Germany Trip

July 21, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Marcia Kramer, Queens, Vickie Paladino

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is used to sparring with other political figures.

But it was a potential face-off with a feisty 63-year-old mother from Queens that caused the mayor to flee.

The woman single-handedly brought Wrestlemania to the streets of Whitestone. But her opponent was neither The Hulk nor The Rock, he was more like the Cowardly Lion from the “Wizard of Oz,” Kramer reported.

“I want to know why you let your police officers down and our country down by going to Germany and protesting against our country,” she demanded.

The mayor was in Whitestone to announce new funding to fix city sidewalks damaged by tree roots.

Vickie Paladino was driving by an ordered her husband to stop the car. She pounced as the mayor was leaving. He started to walk toward her, but when he heard what she was saying, he simply fled, taking refuge in his SUV as Paladino kept it up.

“I don’t care about the trees,” she shouted. “Pay your police officers and stop spending it on money to go protest against our country.”

She spoke with Kramer on Friday and continued to ask questions.

“Why did you go to Germany? Why did you stand with the communists, the anarchists, the socialists when you’re supposed to be here,” she said. “Taking care of our business, our police officers.”

She was referring to de Blasio’s controversial trip to speak at a protest rally in Germany only hours after NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia was killed.

She was also furious about his high-handed treatment of her, Kramer reported. She said the mayor turned to his security detail and said, “very quietly — you need to get this woman away from me, or get me away from this woman.”

Political consultants say that for a man seeking reelection, that was a big mistake.

“It’s the wrong strategy. It’s a bad attitude, frankly. When you’re the mayor, you serve the people. When you run into the public and they may not agree with you, you still have to deal with them,” political consultant O’Brien Murray said. “How you handle that is really indicative of how you treat all voters.”

It seems Paladino’s visit with de Blasio has given her a taste for politics. When asked whether she would ever think of running for mayor, she replied “absolutely.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to CBS2’s requests for comment.

While the mayor may not want to speak with Paladino, his political opponents do. She’s received calls from both Nichole Malliotakis and Bo Dietl. She plans to meet with Malliotakis on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch