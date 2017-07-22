7/22 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another hot day across the area and now we’ll turn our focus to some quick-moving storms this evening. Expect a few strong thunderstorms, some possibly severe, to bring gusty winds and torrential rain. Be careful if you’re out and about tonight as we do expect the storm chance to continue through the night.

Tomorrow will be “cooler” in terms of the actual temps, but the muggy factor will be much higher than today! Expect temps in the low 80s feeling closer to 90 in spots, and we will have another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Monday looks like another humid day with a thunderstorm chance before things finally dry out & clear out for Tuesday with temps around 80 degrees.