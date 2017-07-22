CityViews: Christopher ‘Play’ Martin’s New Film Puts Hip-Hop Dancers Front & Center

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – One half of hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play and Queens native Christopher “Play” Martin stopped by CityViews to discuss his new documentary “AND iDANCE.”

The documentary will make its debut next month during the Hip Hop Film Festival.

It shares the little-known stories of the dancers who have made hip-hop music videos shine over the years.

“As I’m watching them and going down memory lane, what dawned on me is a lot of people were excited about these music videos and they would get these dance moves from them and they’d have a crush on that girl or that guy, but no one ever really knew the names,” he tells 1010 WINS’ Sharon Barnes-Waters.

The film also tackles how women have been portrayed in the videos and the genre in general.

“We need to be more accountable about the messages that we’re sending out there,” he says.

Catch “AND iDANCE” closing out the Hip Hop Film Festival on August 6.

Watch their full interview above and find more CityViews here.