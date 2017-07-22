Cops: Assailant Calls 911 To Report Deadly Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was stabbed and killed outside a bodega in Brighton Beach last week, and police say the man who did it ran away and used a payphone to call 911 to confess.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, 31-year-old LeKarius Thomas was seen on surveillance video sitting on a red crate outside the bodega, eating a bagel and tea biscuits when he was knifed by Ernest Dubinski.
Authorities say after fleeing the grisly scene at B & B Mini Market on Neptune Avenue, Dubinski called 911 and copped to killing Thomas.
Michael was on his way to the deli when he saw what happened.
“Just saw someone fight,” he tells 1010 WINS. “That’s why I left, I didn’t even go inside the store.”
The accused killer charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon and is being held without bail.
1010 WINS reports a judge ordered a psychiatric examination during Dubinski’s arraignment Friday.
Meanwhile, there are flowers outside the corner store, marking the spot where Thomas was fatally stabbed.