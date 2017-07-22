Cops: Assailant Calls 911 To Report Deadly Stabbing

July 22, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was stabbed and killed outside a bodega in Brighton Beach last week, and police say the man who did it ran away and used a payphone to call 911 to confess.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, 31-year-old LeKarius Thomas was seen on surveillance video sitting on a red crate outside the bodega, eating a bagel and tea biscuits when he was knifed by Ernest Dubinski.

Authorities say after fleeing the grisly scene at B & B Mini Market on Neptune Avenue, Dubinski called 911 and copped to killing Thomas.

Michael was on his way to the deli when he saw what happened.

bodega kill pic1 Cops: Assailant Calls 911 To Report Deadly Stabbing

Candles mark the spot where police say 31-year-old Lekarius Thomas was fatally stabbed. (credit: 1010 WINS/Roger Stern)

“Just saw someone fight,” he tells 1010 WINS. “That’s why I left, I didn’t even go inside the store.”

The accused killer charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon and is being held without bail.

1010 WINS reports a judge ordered a psychiatric examination during Dubinski’s arraignment Friday.

Meanwhile, there are flowers outside the corner store, marking the spot where Thomas was fatally stabbed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch