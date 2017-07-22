Hero Cops Pull Grandmother, Grandson From Burning Home In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD’s neighborhood policing program is aimed at getting officers to know the neighborhood and its residents.

Officers John Maderik and Brian Coffey were just four days into their new roles as neighborhood coordination officers at the 106th Precinct in Queens when they received a literal baptism by fire.

On Thursday, the partners were driving on Rockaway Boulevard just like any other day in Ozone Park when they saw a member of the community in need.

“And we got flagged down by a motorist that there was a fire around the corner,” Officer Coffey tells WCBS 880’s Myles Miller.

Our Neighborhood Coordination Officers were waved down and rescued this grandma and grandson from a fire just now! pic.twitter.com/DPJx3AbOD9 — NYPD 106th Precinct (@NYPD106Pct) July 20, 2017

The officers rushed to the nearby home that was engulfed in flames.

“We were met at the top of the stairs by a grandmother and her grandson and her dog,” Officer Maderick said. “We got them out of the house.”

But they didn’t stop there. With firefighters on their way, they searched the first floor for the source of the smoke.

“We kicked in the first floor door and that’s when we were hit with the black smoke,” Maderick said. “The heavy, thick black smoke and like the flames and the heat. So we backed out from there.”

The grandmother and grandson were not injured.