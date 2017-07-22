Officials: Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Yellow Maradol Papayas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials have issued a warning about a deadly salmonella outbreak linked to a tropical fruit.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene says Caribena brand yellow Maradol papayas have sickened 47 people nationwide.

Maradol papaya has green skin that turns yellow when the fruit is ripe, and the flesh inside is salmon colored.

12 patients have been hospitalized, including one in New York City who later died.

The Food and Drug Administration is working with the company on a recall.

Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms of diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

In some cases, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. In rarer cases, a salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

The city DOH urges New Yorkers to “not eat yellow Maradol papayas until we learn more about where the contaminated papayas came from.”

