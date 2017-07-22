Queens DA: 4th Suspect In Sex Assault Of Churchgoer Charged

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fourth suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked at gunpoint after leaving church in Queens has been charged for his role in the crime.

Isiah Shorter, 20, turned himself in Friday in connection with the July 11 incident.

Police said Shorter and three other suspects can be seen on surveillance video walking down 150th Street in Jamaica when one of them starts running towards the victim who had just left evening service and was walking to the subway.

Police said they held her up at gunpoint and stole her debit card and cellphone. Detectives say her clothes were then torn before the men sexually assaulted her.

She ran back to her church, Celestial Church of Christ, where her pastor called police.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Walker, 17-year-old Justin Williams and 19-year-old Julisses Ginel have all been charged with robbery, criminal sex act, criminal use of a firearm and sex abuse, according to police. Walker and Williams are also charged with menacing, authorities said.

Shorter, 20 has been charged with first degree criminal sexual act and first degree sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces up to 25-years in prison.

Ginel and Williams have also been accused in a separate crime — they allegedly robbed three men at gunpoint the night after the assault.

Shorter being held on $500,000 bail and is due back in court Friday.