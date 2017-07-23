7/23 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re waking up to cloudy, muggy, and mild conditions with temps in the mid 70s for most. There is also a chance for a few stray showers mainly over eastern LI and the Jersey Shore.
Expect a good deal of clouds through the day with much cooler temps…only topping off in the low 80s, but the humidity will be noticeably higher than yesterday! Once we get to the afternoon and evening, more showers and thunderstorms are expected.
Monday will feature another chance for thunderstorms, with heavy hitters possible in the morning and again in the mid-afternoon…so make sure you have the umbrella handy the next few days!