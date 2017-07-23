7/23 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

July 23, 2017 4:40 PM
Weather
Tonight Forecast: 07.23.17

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As advertised, things were MUCH cooler today with temps in the city struggling to get out of the 70s! Mostly cloudy skies, winds out of the east, and spotty showers helped keep things cool. Expect another round of wet weather tonight, and this round will be much heavier.

Flash Flood: 07.23.17

The areas of heavy rain will be overnight into the early morning hours, so there may be issues during the morning commute. Expect local roadway/poor drainage flooding, so take it slow and leave early. The heaviest rain will taper to showers during the morning, and it’ll be another cool day with temps only in the mid 70s.

7-Day: 07.23.17

Tuesday looks like a day of improvement with an early morning shower chance followed by clearing skies and temps in the upper 70s. Wednesday should be the pick of the week with bright blue skies and a high right near 80.

