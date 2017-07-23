Teen Struck, Critically Injured In Gravesend, Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young man was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Gravesend, Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:10 p.m., the 18-year-old man was crossing the street in the crosswalk at Avenue T and West 10th Street in Brooklyn when he was struck by a white BMW sport-utility vehicle, police said.
The driver of the SUV was turning left from southbound West 10th onto eastbound Avenue T, police said.
The teen was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with severe head trauma and was in critical condition late Sunday, police said.
The SUV driver fled the scene, police said.
The NYPD Crash Investigation Squad was investigating late Sunday.