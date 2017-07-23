Construction Worker Found Dead Inside Elevator Shaft In Hell’s Kitchen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found dead inside an elevator shaft in Hell’s Kitchen Sunday morning.
Fire and police units responded reports of an unconscious person at 555 10th Ave. around 7:15 a.m.
Upon arrival, police officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 53-year-old construction worker between the elevator and the elevator shaft.
EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.
The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death as the investigation is ongoing.