Marcum Workplace Challenge Heads To Jones Beach State Park

July 23, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Marcum Workplace Challenge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people will take part in Long Island’s largest office picnic this Tuesday.

Companies, workers, and runners will descend on Jones Beach State Park for the Marcum Workplace Challenge.

CBS2 and sister station, TV 10/55, proudly serve as media sponsors for this year’s event.

Marcum LLP Managing Partner for Long Island Carolyn Mazzenga stopped by Sunday to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu about what’s in store for Tuesday.

For more information on this year’s challenge, click here.

Make sure to pack your walking shoes!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch