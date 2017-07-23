Pair Of Men Wanted For Impersonating Police Officers, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two men wanted for impersonating police officers near the intersection of Noble Avenue and Mansion Street in the Bronx last month.

Police say a 61-year-old man was woken up by the sound of his apartment’s front door being kicked in around 10 p.m. on June 20th.

When the victim went to investigate, police say he was confronted by two strangers who stated “we’re the police” when he questioned why they were in his apartment.

The pair immediately left the apartment through the front door. No personal property was stolen and the victim wasn’t injured as a result of the encounter, according to police.

The two persons of interest are described as follows:

Hispanic male in his 20’s with an average build last seen wearing a red and black baseball cap, black jacket, blue jeans, and a dark backpack

Heavy set Hispanic male in his 20’s last seen wearing a red and black baseball cap, red t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.