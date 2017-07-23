CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Senate Expected To Cut Amendment To Health Care Bill Affecting N.Y. County Contributions To Medicaid

July 23, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Myles Miller, New York Medicaid, Senate Health Care Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An amendment to the U.S. Senate Republican health care proposal, which may have meant higher taxes or service cuts in New York state, will likely be dropped.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the reason is that the Senate parliamentarian has ruled against the amendment.

The Collins-Faso amendment would prohibit New York from relying on county contributions to Medicaid. The amendment likely will not see its way into the Senate health care bill because it does not comply with Senate rules.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said last week that those provisions are unconstitutional.

“There are no legitimate federal interests and it poses an undue burden,” Schneiderman said. “It poses unconstitutional conditions on state spending.”

Republicans plan to vote next week on appealing Obamacare. Gov. Andrew Cuomo applauded the decision to strip the amendment from the health care bill, saying it required the state to raise taxes or cut services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch