Senate Expected To Cut Amendment To Health Care Bill Affecting N.Y. County Contributions To Medicaid

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An amendment to the U.S. Senate Republican health care proposal, which may have meant higher taxes or service cuts in New York state, will likely be dropped.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the reason is that the Senate parliamentarian has ruled against the amendment.
The Collins-Faso amendment would prohibit New York from relying on county contributions to Medicaid. The amendment likely will not see its way into the Senate health care bill because it does not comply with Senate rules.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said last week that those provisions are unconstitutional.
“There are no legitimate federal interests and it poses an undue burden,” Schneiderman said. “It poses unconstitutional conditions on state spending.”
Republicans plan to vote next week on appealing Obamacare. Gov. Andrew Cuomo applauded the decision to strip the amendment from the health care bill, saying it required the state to raise taxes or cut services.