Wake Planned For 11-Year-Old Girl Killed In Keansburg, New Jersey

July 23, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Abbiegail Smith, Keansburg

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A grieving New Jersey community is saying goodbye Sunday to an 11-year-old girl killed in Keansburg ten days ago.

A wake will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. for Abbiegail Smith at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals on Carr Avenue.

The fifth grader was found dead with stab wounds to the neck.

Her 18-year-old upstairs neighbor, Andreas Erazo, has been charged with her murder.

Police have not yet released a motive for the killing.

Kenroy Smith was devastated by the loss of his smiling little girl.

“My heart is torn apart,” he said speaking exclusively to CBS2’s Brian Conybeare.

From his home in Kingston, Jamaica an emotional Smith struggled for words while talking about his daughter.

“She was my everything, she was my princess, she was my angel,” Smith said. “I just imagine my little baby fighting for her life.”

Abbie’s mom lashed out at the suspect in court.

“You need to rot in jail! You can’t even look at us, my one and only daughter,” she said.

The heartbroken family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Abbie’s funeral, which takes place Monday morning at Saint Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Keansburg.

