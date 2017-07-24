7/24 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Rain will taper east early this afternoon with things quieting down a bit. Expect mostly cloudy skies and struggling temps with highs only in the low to mid 70’s.
We’ll reintroduce some showers and an isolated storm this evening. Outside of that, expect mainly cloudy skies with temps falling into the mid 60’s or so.
We’ll see clouds and an isolated shower tomorrow morning before the area starts to dry out. As for temps, they’ll still be on the cool side for July with highs only in the mid 70’s or so.
As for Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with tolerable humidity levels and highs near 80°.