7/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a soggy start to the work week with some heavy thunderstorms around the area… some of those storms could produce some flooding, so take it slow on the roads! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11 a.m., which is a testament to the chance for the torrential rain this morning. It’ll be much cooler today with temps only in the mid 70s.
Tomorrow will feature a few drops in the morning with some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon as the cold front moves through. It’ll be a touch warmer with temps reaching the upper 70s… but still below normal.
Wednesday looks like a gem with blue skies, light breezes, and pleasantly warm temps right around 80.
Have a great day and stay dry!