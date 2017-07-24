Hockey Legend With Heart Adam Graves Joins ‘A Night Of New York Stories’

(NEW YORK/WCBS 880) — Adam Graves played on the ice for the New York Rangers for a decade, hoisting the Stanley Cup in victory, skating in an NHL All-Star Game, and getting to see his jersey number 9 retired.

Earlier this year Graves earned a new distinction: grand storyteller, amid sorrow and honor for one of New York City’s finest.

“I know you’ve all heard a lot over the last few days about how much the New York Rangers meant to Steven McDonald, and we’re grateful and humbled by the role our team played in this remarkable man’s life,” Graves said. “But I’m here to make one thing very, very clear: Steven McDonald meant more to the New York Rangers and our fans than we could ever mean to him.”

McDonald, a NYPD detective known for forgiving a gunman who left him paralyzed in 1986, was such a passionate fan of the Blueshirts that the team created the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, given annually to the player who goes above and beyond the call of duty both on and off the ice.

“He touched all of us, he changed all of us, and we’ll always be in awe of you, Detective McDonald,” said Graves at the funeral.

From hockey to heroism, Adam Graves will show off more of his storyteller side at “A Night Of New York Stories,” a one-night-only event at the PlayStation Theater on Aug. 8.

Hosted by WCBS Newsradio 880, the star-studded event will also include multiple Grammy Award winner Tony Bennett, bandleader Paul Shaffer, award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and, from the sports world, Bobby Valentine and George Martin.

Anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman will host the storytelling event. The night will conclude with Bennett singing a few of his classic hits.

Showtime is set for 8 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with station personalities, including Joe Connolly, Craig Allen, Tom Kaminski, Steve Scott, Pat Farnack, Marla Diamond, Brad Heller, Todd Glickman, Jeffrey Lyons, Steven Greenberg and more.