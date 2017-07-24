Arrest Made In Crown Heights, Brooklyn Sex Assault Pattern

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’ve arrested the man who allegedly tried to rape four women within four hours earlier this month in Brooklyn.

With just minutes separating each attack, police say the man went from building to building in Crown Heights following, threatening, and attacking each of his four victims.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Sunday, the women were all able to fight off the six-foot tall suspect, but police hoped to find him before he struck again.

Around 11:45 p.m. on July 12, police say he followed a 22-year-old woman into her apartment building on Pacific Street, put his hand over her mouth, and pressed her against the wall before groping her and telling her he wanted to have sex.

He ran away when the victim managed to fight him off.

About an hour later, police say the same man followed a 29-year-old woman into her apartment by Saint Mark’s and New York Avenues, attacking her in the same way. That woman also fought back, and once again he fled.

But he didn’t stop there.

About an hour later police say he then followed yet another 22-year-old woman into her building and threatened to kill her if she didn’t keep quiet.

The woman kneed him in the groin and, once again, he ran away according to police.

Around 90 minutes later, police say he found his final victim. The suspect followed a 32-year-old woman into her building elevator and tried pulling her to the ground while covering her mouth, but the woman screamed, kicked, and punched until he ran out of the building.

Police say none of the victims suffered any serious physical injuries.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.