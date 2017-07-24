Boomer & Carton: The Amazing Spieth, Yankees Win A Series, Mets’ Bobblehead Saga

July 24, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Monday morning started off with a bang as Boomer and Carton got into a busy weekend of sports action.

Jordan Spieth was a hot topic, thanks to his amazing close to the final round of the British Open. In winning his third major, the 23-year-old Texan shot 5-under over the final five holes to stave off a challenge from Matt Kuchar. But not everyone appreciated Spieth’s excellence the same way.

Later, the guys touched on the Yankees’ first series win since June 9-11. The Bombers took three of four in Seattle over the weekend. Young outfielder Clint Frazier is beginning to create a name for himself and the playoff-hopeful Bombers might be ready to go on a run.

Finally, Boomer and Craig discussed the Noah Syndergaard bobblehead giveaway. It turns out many Mets fans that attended the game did not obtain the promotional item.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch