Heartwarming Video: Boy, 4, Breaks Down As Marine Dad, Stepmom Wed

July 24, 2017 11:00 AM
RIPLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy broke down crying in his new stepmother’s arms as she exchanged vows with the boy’s father this weekend.

The emotional scene was captured on video.

PHOTOS: Joshua And Emily Newville, Marine Newlyweds

Joshua and Emily Newville, both U.S. Marines who are stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, had been dating for two years before getting engaged and exchanging vows.

Emily Newville told 1010 WINS her relationship with her husband’s son, Gage, has been “nothing short of perfection” and she wanted him there as she read the vows.

“I wanted to involve him because when I was vowing to be Josh’s wife I was also vowing to be his stepmom. I wanted him to feel special and to remind him of how much he means to me,” she said. “He had no idea that I had planned vows to him and at 4 years old I really didn’t expect him to understand what was going on but his emotions tell a different story!”

“I didn’t expect him to cry at all! He totally caught us all off guard but he made our big day 100 times better,” Newville said.

