WATCH: SUV, Camper Jack-Knife On Garden State Parkway

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver is lucky to be alive after the SUV he was driving overturned while towing a camper on a busy New Jersey highway Monday afternoon.
Police say 66-year-old Roger Logan, of Jackson, New Jersey, was driving southbound near mile marker 101 in Tinton Falls around 4 p.m. when his Ford Expedition overturned along with the camper it was towing.
Logan was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, according to New Jersey State Police.
Video posted to Facebook by Nick Brinson shows both the Expedition and the camper jack-knife, blocking the right two lanes of the Parkway for several hours.
All lanes were reopened around 6:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.