Giant’s Super Bowl XXI Hero George Martin Joins ‘A Night Of New York Stories’

(NEW YORK/WCBS 880) — Scoring points in the Super Bowl makes for quite a story. Scoring points in the Super Bowl as a defensive player is a fantastic story.

When he was credited with a safety against the Denver Broncos’ John Elway in Super Bowl XXI back in 1987, the New York Giants’ George Martin made the sack heard around the world to help his team toward its 39-20 victory.

Two decades later, Martin decided to do something even more extraordinary.

Stepping across the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey in 2007, Martin began a walk across the width of the whole United States to San Diego to raise awareness and money for workers and first responders suffering after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“What they did on that day, I could never do in a million years,” he said at the time.

After 10 months and 27 pairs of shoes, Martin had raised more than $3 million for medical care for rescue and recovery workers at New York-area hospitals.

The defensive end will return as a storyteller for “A Night Of New York Stories,” a one-night-only event at the PlayStation Theater on Aug. 8.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Click Here To Join George Martin Live Aug. 8

Hosted by WCBS Newsradio 880, the star-studded event will also include multiple Grammy Award winner Tony Bennett, bandleader Paul Shaffer, award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and, from the sports world, Adam Graves and Bobby Valentine.

Anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman will host the storytelling event. The night will conclude with Bennett singing a few of his classic hits.

Showtime is set for 8 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with station personalities, including Joe Connolly, Craig Allen, Tom Kaminski, Steve Scott, Pat Farnack, Marla Diamond, Brad Heller, Todd Glickman, Jeffrey Lyons, Steven Greenberg and more.