State Police: Suspect Arrested After Man Found With Gunshot Wounds Along I-95 In Mamaroneck

HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of another man who was found injured along I-95 in Westchester County earlier this month.
Bronx resident Jamil Fields, 55, is facing charges of attempted murder and assault, state police said.
The incident just before 6 p.m. on July 18 in the northbound lanes near exit 18B in Mamaroneck.
State troopers say 24-year-old Mouhamed Cisse of Bronx was a passenger in a GMC U-Haul van with Arizona plates when he managed to get out of the van and was struck by another vehicle.
Police were responding to a report of the crash found Cisse on the side road suffering from serious injuries, including gunshot wounds.
Authorities said Fields, who was identified as a suspect, was later seen driving a U-Haul van on Nereid Avenue in the Bronx by investigators. They followed Fields to Richardson Avenue, where he was taken into custody.
He was arraigned in Harrison and was remanded to the Westchester Country jail without bail. He is due in court on Tuesday.