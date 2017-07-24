Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due To ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Is it too late to say that he’s sorry?

Justin Bieber may have to find that out after cancelling the remainder of his “Purpose World Tour.”

The singer was scheduled to play two concerts next month at Metlife Stadium, and CBS2’s Valerie Castro caught up with some disappointed local fans.

YouTube is full of videos posted by fans at Bieber concerts, capturing his most recent tour on their cellphones.

But an apology might not be enough to make up for the disappointment the rest of his fans are feeling after the singer announced he’s cancelling the final 14 show dates, including the two upcoming ones in New Jersey.

“I was upset,” Marisa Vesce of Maywood, New Jersey said. “I texted my friends and said ‘I guess we’re not going’ because they were going too. But I mean, what are you going to do about it?”

Many found out the devastating news through social media, but CBS2 unfortunately broke the news to a mom from Old Tappan.

“I’m in shock,” Yisell Estevez said. “I can’t believe it. We enjoyed it so much, we went last year.”

She, in turn, broke the news to her eight-year-old daughter Ava, whose favorite song is “Despacito.”

Why the Biebs decided to end the tour early is still unclear, the reason given by his team in a statement Monday cites “unforeseen circumstances.”

A celebrity news website posted video of Bieber today, who said he’s looking forward to resting and relaxing.

To his fans, he said, “I love you guys, you’re awesome. Sorry to anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed.”

Some fans have their own theory.

“All we know is that he’s going through a lot, that’s it,” Vesce said.

“I mean, I hope he’s okay,” Estevez said.

Fans will be getting full refunds for their tickets.