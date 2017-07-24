NBA Writer Ira Winderman On WFAN: Kyrie Irving Trade Story Is Being Distorted

July 24, 2017 7:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving, Mike Francesa, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s more to the Kyrie Irving story than what is being widely reported, an NBA beat writer said Monday.

Ira Winderman, who covers the Miami Heat for the Sun-Sentinel, told WFAN’s Mike Francesa that Irving did not ask for a trade because he’s tired of playing in LeBron James’ shadow. Instead, Irving learned the Cavaliers were shopping him in trades and asked the franchise to work with him privately and behind the scenes to ensure he was sent to place he would want to play long-term.

“Someone decided to put this thing out public,” Winderman said. “This was never the plan by the Cavaliers. This was never the plan by Kyrie Irving to make something private become something public.”

Winderman said he can confirm that San Antonio, Miami and Minnesota are on Irving’s list of preferred landing spots. Winderman was not sure if the Knicks were actually on the list, as has been reported.

gettyimages 687502840 NBA Writer Ira Winderman On WFAN: Kyrie Irving Trade Story Is Being Distorted

Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against Al Horford of the Boston Celtics late in the third quarter during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. (credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“What Kyrie said was this: Send me to a team that has stable management because you are not stable here,” Winderman said. “Send me to a team that has coaching stability. I want to grow as a player.”

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player below.

